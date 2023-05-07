3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 8,843.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in 3M by 7,175.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MMM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

