Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,686 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.