Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $348.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

