Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

