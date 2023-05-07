Boston Partners Decreases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Boston Partners lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368,496 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AES were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AES by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.86%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

