AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 6,510 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 727,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,497,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

