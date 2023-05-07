Boston Partners Sells 4,833 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $135.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $210.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

