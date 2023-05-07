Boston Partners Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,765,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.71.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

