Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,600,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,001,000 after purchasing an additional 471,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.19.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Price Performance

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,346 shares of company stock worth $38,426,190. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $154.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.