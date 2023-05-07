AMG National Trust Bank Invests $202,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after acquiring an additional 196,957 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $47.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

