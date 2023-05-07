AMG National Trust Bank Invests $202,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after acquiring an additional 196,957 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $47.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.