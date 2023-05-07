AMG National Trust Bank Has $227,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $200.10 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.51.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

