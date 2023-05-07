AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 564.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in MetLife by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE MET opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

