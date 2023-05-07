Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 539 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 484,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $293.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.53 and a 200 day moving average of $293.12.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

