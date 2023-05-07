Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

