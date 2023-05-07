Arizona State Retirement System Buys 620 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,428,000 after purchasing an additional 236,270 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,238,000 after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 701,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,136,000 after purchasing an additional 182,459 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of WST stock opened at $368.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,744 shares of company stock worth $22,802,358. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

