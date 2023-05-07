Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 18,345 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

