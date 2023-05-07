Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in VeriSign by 891.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,591. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $226.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

