Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.53 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 120,008 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.09 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.