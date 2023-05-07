Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Polaris worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $1,934,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 209,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

PII stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

