Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.87 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Valvoline worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valvoline Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.