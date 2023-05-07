Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEF opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

