The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 534,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,936,000 after purchasing an additional 184,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 341,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 85,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $385.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $388.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.