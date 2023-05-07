Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after buying an additional 275,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after buying an additional 4,925,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,362 shares of company stock worth $2,149,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

