State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,523,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $413.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.61.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

