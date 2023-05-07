State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 860 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $19,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,841,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,041,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,530,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $444.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.45 and its 200-day moving average is $343.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.04.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

