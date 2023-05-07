State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 283,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

