State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Markel worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Markel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Markel by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Markel by 12.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,352.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,458.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,300.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,304.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 81.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

