Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Dover worth $23,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $144.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.