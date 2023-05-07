Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,329 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Best Buy worth $21,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

