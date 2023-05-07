Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

PLTR opened at $7.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,362 shares of company stock worth $2,149,762. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

