State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.40 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $21,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $27.34 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

