Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 351,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.