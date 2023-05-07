Nwam LLC Buys 325 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.51.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

