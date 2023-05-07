Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Price Performance

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

