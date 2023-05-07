Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameren Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.