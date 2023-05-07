Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $529.76 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $503.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.90. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.