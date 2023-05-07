Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $329,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Price Performance

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

