Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $337,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $82.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

