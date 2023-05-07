Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 171 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 579.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after purchasing an additional 137,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

AXP opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

