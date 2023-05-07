iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 500.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 107,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 187,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,889,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 36,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

