L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.73 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.00.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

