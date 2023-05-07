Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $158.46 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $179.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

