Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $424,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 1.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.