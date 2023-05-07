American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 123,349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,445,000 after purchasing an additional 38,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Shares of AEP opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

