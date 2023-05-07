Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $408,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $93.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

