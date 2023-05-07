Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $400,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $940.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $861.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.78. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $942.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.81.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,302. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.