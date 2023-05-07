Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,428 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CNI opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.84. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.