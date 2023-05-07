Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

