Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 5,166 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.