Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

ECL opened at $173.67 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

